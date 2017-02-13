Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Genesis House in Fowlerville

February 13, 2017

A fundraiser will help benefit a club house that supports individuals with mental illness.



The Genesis House is hosting its annual Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, March 2nd from 3 to 7pm at the club house located at 501 West Grand River in Fowlerville. The Spaghetti Dinner will raise awareness and funds for activities. There is a suggested donation of $10 a person for dinner.



By hosting the fundraiser at the club house, organizers hope to educate the community about what they’re doing and the impact they are having on people’s lives. (JM)