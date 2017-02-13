Informational Session For Veterans In Livingston County

An event later this month aims to connect local veterans with the services and information they need.



Veterans Community Action Teams will present a Veterans Info Session on Monday, February 20th at the Livingston County Public Safety Headquarters on Tooley Road in Howell. The event aims to connect veterans with community, state and federal resources. Veterans will be able to have various questions answered at the event. Region 9 Coordinator for the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Joshua Parish tells WHMI they’re trying to attract area veterans that might not completely understand what benefits they’re entitled to or who may have questions about the different programs offered through county, state and federal service offices. Parish says the event will run from noon to 2pm. Then from 2 to 3pm, Parish says local resources will be on hand.



Among the featured panel will be a representative of the Ann Arbor Veterans Administration, Veteran Representative Joe Reiker, County Commissioners Bob Bezotte and Dave Domas, and State Representatives Hank Vaupel and Lana Theis. No registration is necessary. (JM)