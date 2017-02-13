Hamburg Man Enters Plea In Drunk Driving Case

February 13, 2017

A Hamburg Township man who allegedly drove drunk to the police station has entered a plea.



Daniel Heise pleaded guilty as charged to operating while intoxicated in 53rd District Court last week. He’ll be sentenced March 14th. The incident occurred on January 26th when Heise followed two newspaper carriers to the township police station off Merrill Road.



Heise allegedly told police he came home to find a suspicious vehicle in his private subdivision and followed it. The newspaper carriers called 911 and officers met them in the back parking lot. Police said Heise appeared highly intoxicated and that he failed field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest. Heise remains free on bond pending his sentencing. (JM)