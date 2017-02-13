Fenton Police Chief Resigns To Take New Job

February 13, 2017

After 13 and a half years, Fenton Police Chief Rick Aro is resigning and says he’ll certainly miss the City.



Aro says he and his wife moved closer to his daughter in the Belding/Rockford area about a year and a half ago. He’s been making the commute for a while now and says a great opportunity presented itself at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Aro has been hired to serve as the police chief of the full time department with sworn officers. Aro says he’s pleased to get the opportunity and will be resigning as chief from the City of Fenton. He says Fenton is a beautiful community and a great place to work, noting the community, citizens, staff are all supportive. Aro tells WHMI it’s tough to leave and he will miss everybody but circumstances and family obligations made it necessary.



Aro’s last day will be this Friday, February 17th. Lt. Jason Slater has been selected by the city manager to serve as the interim chief until a decision is made as to how they’ll proceed. (JM)