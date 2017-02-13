Water Main Break In Brighton, Situation Isolated

February 13, 2017

UPDATE: The City of Brighton reports that crews have the situation isolated and that only a "handful of houses" are being impacted. Officials say there is not a boil water advisory but they do know sediment entered the system. Residents who notice water discoloration are advised to turn cold water faucets on and let them run for five minutes to clear any traces of sediment.









Crews are on scene at a large water main break on Washington Street between 2nd and 3rd Street in the City of Brighton. The City is asking that residents and motorists stay clear of Washington, 2nd and Franklin Street as the area is closed until further notice. The City says they will provide updates as they become available.











Photo Courtesy of The City of Brighton's Facebook.