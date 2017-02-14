Howell Woman Receives Delayed Sentence For Identity Theft

February 14, 2017

A Howell woman charged with identity theft for using her friend’s credit card behind her back has been sentenced.



Last March, 60-year-old Glenda Sue Price pleaded guilty as charged to one count each of identity theft, larceny from a building and stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent. Prosecutors agreed to delay Price’s sentencing 11 months, a hearing for which was held last week.



Price was sentenced to 30 days in jail with a credit of three days served and five years’ probation. She will be allowed to serve her jail sentence on weekends and owes just over $3,600 restitution. Price originally owed approximately $13,544 – the majority to Discover Card Services and $1,174 to the victims, Chere and Robert Wolf of Oceola Township.



The Wolf’s had hired Price as a caregiver for their family and Chere reportedly even considered her a friend. When Chere’s card was declined at a location she hadn’t used it at, she found that over $12,000 had been charged to her card. Price reportedly used the card without the Wolf’s permission for over 3 months in 2015. Price’s criminal history includes theft charges that were eventually dismissed due to a lack of evidence and a conviction of embezzlement. (DK)