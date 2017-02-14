Pinckney Couple Facing Drunk Driving Charges

February 14, 2017

Charges have been authorized against a local man as a result of a drunken driving incident that included his wife and children.



39-year-old Matthew David Egnot of Pinckney was arraigned in 53rd District Court Monday on one count each of Operating with a Blood Alcohol Content of .17 or more and Operating While Intoxicated. His wife, 36-year-old Siobhan Theresa Egnot, was charged recently with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with occupants less than 16.



Hamburg Township Police arrested the woman on suspicion of drunken driving on January 29th, after receiving reports that a 2016 Ford Explorer had gone off the road into the front yard of a home near Bass Ridge and Hooker Roads. Siobhan Egnot reportedly failed field sobriety tests and had called her husband before the police arrived to come pick up their two young children who were passengers in her vehicle.



Upon his arrival, officers suspected Matthew Egnot was intoxicated as well. Both were arrested and lodged in the Livingston County Jail. Matthew Egnot is due back in court March 6th for a pre-trial hearing. Siobhan rejected a plea offer Monday and will return to District Court for a status conference March 2nd. (DK)