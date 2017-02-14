Local K9 Hero Celebrates Retirement With Reception & Recognition

February 14, 2017

He’s been retired since October, but the Village of Pinckney wanted to recognize its K9 hero with an official sendoff.



On Monday night, the Pinckney Village Council and police chief Jeff Newton presented K9 Kizer and his handler Officer Steve Hart a plaque in recognition of the German shepherd’s 8 years of service to the community. Hart says the nearly 11 year old Kizer retired in October even though he still performed well. Hart tells WHMI that Kizer was the first K9 in service in Pinckney. Hart says they went into service in July of 2008 as Pinckney's first patrol narcotics K9 team. Kizer is certified with tracking, trailing, area search, building search and also handler protection. He is also certified in five major narcotics, including marijuana, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine. Hart says since they've been in service Kizer has put quite a number of people in jail. They work in various jurisdictions around the county, including Pinckney, Hamburg, Green Oak Township and Unadilla Township. Hart says thanks to Chief Newton, when they get a call for service, they are allowed to just go.



Hart says several years ago Pinckney was called “Heroin High” on national television and he asked what they could do to combat that. Newton was very supportive of bringing Kizer into service. Hart says they were able to get the dog and his training donated. He says the only thing the village was responsible for was his insurance and Hart’s training. Hart says since that time Kizer has helped track down and arrest a number of individuals throughout Livingston County, and has helped curb the heroin problem in both the village and the township.



Over the last two years, Hart says Kizer had started to slow down, so he started training a new dog. 2-year old Duke took over on October 6th after receiving certification and Hart says he is just as effective as Kizer. Like the older dog, Duke is trained in among other things narcotics and tracking, but Hart says he hopes the younger dog will grow into a similar temperament as Kizer. He says he could take Kizer into the elementary schools, have 30 kindergartners climb all over him and leave the school to go track a suspect. Hart says though the dog doesn’t much care for retirement, he has been spoiled and will spend the rest of his life as a family pet. (DS)