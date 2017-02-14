BHS Junior Joins EMU Women's Softball Team

February 14, 2017

A Brighton High School junior with cerebral palsy has joined Eastern Michigan University’s women’s softball team through a national program that seeks to join youth facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses with deserving sports teams.



Alyssa Feiler of Brighton, who joined the EMU softball team two weeks ago, was recognized as a Shining Star Monday night at the Brighton Board of Education meeting. EMU softball coach Melissa Gentile says the team had been looking to partner with Team IMPACT for some time and tells WHMI that Alyssa was the perfect match. Although having cerebral palsy since birth, Alyssa has been in the regular Brighton Area Schools program from the beginning, and is on her way to graduating with her 11th-grade classmates next year.



Alyssa’s mom, Shannon Feiler, says her daughter has adapted to her special challenges very well and is a happy, well-adjusted adolescent girl. Feiler credits Alyssa’s dedicated teachers in the Brighton school district for her success in being able to continue with her classmates in the regular school program and not fall behind.



Alyssa, who is 17, after receiving an athletic scholarship to EMU is considered a full-fledged member of the EMU softball team who attends practices and goes to social events with her teammates. Alyssa will also have the honor of throwing out the first pitch when the Eagles open their home season on March 24 in Ypsilanti. Since it began in 2011, Team IMPACT has matched 1,100 youths to over 450 colleges and universities throughout the country. (TT)