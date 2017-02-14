WHMI Celebrates 60 Years On The Air

February 14, 2017

Today is the 60th anniversary of being on the air for Livingston County’s own 93-5 WHMI and we’re taking a step back in time to reminisce.



Johnny Thiel attended the WWJ School of Radio Announcing in 1955, and began his career at WKLA in Ludington before moving to the area in March of 1957, when the WHMI Studios were brand new. Thiel was one of WHMI’s first morning DJ’s, back when the studio sat on the corner of Walnut Street and Grand River Avenue in Howell above the Silver Lead Paint Store.



His son, John M. Thiel, says his father would announce the news, ads and commercials himself live on the air. Then, he would sit next to the window with a microphone, watch people walk up and down the street and comment about what he saw. He also hosted a teen dance on Saturday nights at the Howell Armory, later moving to Southeast School and then Howell High School School. At its peak, the dance would bring out 500 people.



Thiel says at that time, there were very few things west of town beyond the Citizens Insurance building, as the area didn’t develop until the early 1960's. Johnny Thiel was only 50 when he passed away on June 5th, 1967.



Someone who knew Thiel and often worked with him was former Howell Mayor Paul Streng, who was a high school student working his way toward graduation and college in the early-to-mid-1960's. Streng says in those days WHMI was an AM station, with its tower south of Howell on Mason Road. Streng recalls that the station was completely different back then, signing on and off the air during daylight hours.



Streng says that in order to be on the air on Sunday mornings there were times he slept on the studio floor, and another time when he climbed a telephone pole behind the building through a window to make sure he was on the air on time. He says at the time WHMI was the only station around and many people counted on the station signing on at 6 am each day.



Streng says while he studied at Michigan State University he worked weekends and holidays at WHMI, fully intending a career in media. While at school, his plans changed and he ended up staying at MSU for a career in education. Despite leaving the media, Streng says he has hundreds of fond memories. Streng says he is still grateful for those years at WHMI, particularly working with owners Frank and Ann Bignell, who owned the station at the time. He says Ann was very committed to the community and there aren’t many people like her anymore.



Someone else with memories of the original studio is Chief Circuit Court Judge David Reader. "On weekends my dad would work part time at the Midget restaurant which was next to the Howell Theater. I would walk up town and see him. I was frequently called upon to deliver lunch to Johnny Theil; burgers and fries, sometimes a milk shake. I was surprised to see that the radio station had such a small facility. To say the least, the space was not elegant. Later on I got my own job as a paper boy and would deliver the newspaper to Frank and Ann on Riddle street. Such is the life of a small town."



Ann Bignell initiated the station's move to studios near Howell High School in 1980. After her husband’s death, she ran the radio station until she sold it to Greg and Marcia Jablonski in 1989. Greg Jablonski had been the station's chief engineer since 1970 and was instrumental in switching the station from AM to the FM band. The couple later moved the station to its current location on Grand River, east of Latson Road in Genoa Township in 2001. The Jablonskis owned the station until December of 2015, when they sold it to Krol Communications.



Thanks to the Howell Area Archives for their assistance in putting this story together and for the articles that we've posted below. (DK/DS/JK)