Crews Repair Water Main Break In Brighton

February 14, 2017

A section of water main had to be replaced after a rupture flooded a Brighton street and caused a disruption to traffic for several hours.



Crews responded to the scene of a large water main break on Washington Street between 2nd and 3rd Street in the City of Brighton shortly after 3pm. Officials asked residents and motorists to stay clear of the area while the issue was repaired. Within two hours, crews had the situation isolated so that only a "handful of houses" were being impacted. While official say sediment did enter the system, no boil water advisory was issued. However, they say residents who notice water discoloration are advised to turn cold water faucets on and let them run for five minutes to clear any traces of sediment. A crew eventually cut out the broken main and replaced it, restoring service. A cause for the main break is not known. (JK)