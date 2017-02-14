Local Parochial School To Receive Security Upgrade Funding

A Livingston County school will be among dozens statewide that Michigan State Police say will get a share of about $2 million to improve safety and security at school buildings.



The grants announced this week are going to 25 public school districts, 24 private schools and three charter schools to purchase equipment and technology. State police say more than 62,500 students will benefit from the security improvements, including those at St. Joseph Catholic School in Howell, which will receive $11,377.



There were 84 applications received, totaling over $4.6 million in requests. Grant applications were reviewed by a committee that included representatives from the MSP, the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools and the Executive Office of the Governor. The review committee gave priority to proposals that sought to secure access points at school buildings, as this is one of the best and most cost effective ways to improve school safety and security. The Huron Valley School district in Oakland County also received $38,265. (JK)