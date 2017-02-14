Man Facing Assault & Battery Charges After Allegedly Pushing Protestors

February 14, 2017

A man who “forcefully” pushed some protestors outside of a local congressman’s office is facing criminal charges.



Another protest was held Monday afternoon in front of Congressman Mike Bishop’s Brighton office on Grand River. Acting Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford says the group was protesting peacefully when an older, retired male walked down stairs and forcefully pushed some protesters out of the way. The man was apparently not happy about the protestors being on the sidewalk and pushed them. No injuries resulted, just lengthy paperwork. Bradford tells WHMI there have been no problems with the group, which has contacted the department prior to all protests being held. He says reports have been completed and 12 counts of assault and battery referred to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review.



Constituents have been protesting outside of Bishop’s office to oppose what they say is his “continued refusal to respond to concerns about his support for several pieces of the dangerous Trump agenda, including a repeal of the Affordable Care Act and the executive order banning Muslim immigration from seven nations.”



Congressman Bishop’s Spokesperson Kelli Ford says "Congressman Bishop respects the right of all citizens to peacefully protest without the threat of violence." Photo: Fox 47.(JM)