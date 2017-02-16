Bowl For Kids Sake Fundraiser Coming March 2nd-5th, 9th

A bowling event next month will benefit a local mentoring organization that helps build one-on-one relationships between a volunteer and a child in need of a friend.



Livingston County Big Brothers Big Sisters has scheduled their annual Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser for Thursday March 2nd through Sunday March 5th at Striking Lanes in Hartland. This event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and this year they are aiming for a goal of raising $60,000. Executive Director Shari Davis-Shoeck told WHMI that while this is a national event for Big Brothers Big Sisters, all the money raised stays local, and the Livingston County chapter is very proud of that. She said they try to make the event a “party with a purpose” for the bowlers with donated refreshments, a 50/50 raffle, and door prizes.



With their normally popular Friday morning time frame for games being unavailable this year, Big Brothers Big Sisters has added a bonus date, Thursday, March 9th to the fundraiser schedule. (MK)