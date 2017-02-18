Brighton District Library Celebrates Parenting Awareness Month In March

February 18, 2017

March is Parenting Awareness Month and the Brighton District Library has scheduled engaging and informative programs for parents and caregivers.



The month aims to bring awareness to the critical role that effective parenting plays throughout a child’s life. It promotes the idea that as a society, everyone benefits from parent education and support. Throughout the month of March, the Brighton District Library is hosting four free programs. They involve the art of parenting and how to better understand your child’s personality and behavior, kindergarten readiness, early literacy, and a hands-on reading workshop.



More information about Parenting Awareness Month and the different programs is available in the attachment. (JM)