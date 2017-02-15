Couples Tie The Knot With Valentine's Day Wedding At Coffee Shop

February 15, 2017

Things heated up in downtown Howell Tuesday, as couples said “I Do” at a local coffee shop.



Valentine’s Day was also “Free Wedding Day” at Uptown Coffeehouse, thanks to the services of Howell firefighter, resident and wedding officiant Bill Fenton. The ordained minister usually charges $50 for his services, but offered “free marriages” at Uptown yesterday as his way of giving back to the community. Couples say “I Do” before witnesses, sign paperwork and it becomes official.



Fenton says he had a “steady stream” of people come through the coffee shop that he married. He tells WHMI each couple has their own reasons for getting married in a non-traditional fashion. In his experience, he says some want the marriage to be done out of state but still legal. Fenton says others have told him having it done at the courthouse is “cold and informal”. Others are already married but want a simpler event.



April and George Scarbrough made the trip from Lansing to be married by Fenton. The couple has been together for 16 years and had planned on getting married in June. The Scarbroughs’ tell WHMI they decided not to wait, and were married surrounded by family and friends. George says the ceremony may not be traditional, but it was nice, comfortable and less stress.



Susan and Mark Bakhaus of Brighton have been together for four years. Susan has known Fenton for a while and says she called him last month for an emergency wedding that needed to be performed that very day, January 17th. The couple had tickets to the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. and wanted the trip to be their honeymoon. The couple decided to re-do the ceremony at the coffee shop yesterday to include witnesses and pictures.



Fenton says the “Coffee Shop Weddings” caught on when he realized some couples just needed a simple and affordable way to legalize a marriage. He’s been a minster for five years and guesses he’s married between 750 and 1,000 couples in that time. Fenton says there’s no better way to spend Valentine’s Day than marrying happy couples. (DK)