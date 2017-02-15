Man Facing Assault Charges For Pushing Protestors

February 15, 2017

A man who shoved peaceful protestors gathered outside of a local congressman’s office is facing criminal charges.



8th District constituents have been protesting outside of Congressman Mike Bishop’s Brighton office on Grand River. The group was interrupted by a man who came walking through and started pushing people. Organizer Derek Stephens says the man had a cigar in his mouth and proceeded to push people in the crowd. He says someone confronted him but he just walked away but was eventually located by police. Then not long after the man shoved people, Stephens says another belligerent woman came by and started screaming at the crowd and getting in people’s faces. He says she tried to take a woman’s megaphone and proceeded to knock a cell phone out of someone’s hand who was recording her before walking away.



Stephens tells WHMI safety is top priority and it was an unfortunate incident since he tries to be prepared but you can’t plan for everything. He says the protests are done within the confines of the law, adding it’s important to always video record a protest for the safety and protection of those participating.



Acting Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford told WHMI reports have been completed and 12 counts of assault and battery against the male suspect are being pursued through the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office. His name has not been released. Bradford noted there have been no problems with the group, which has contacted the department prior to all protests being held.



Congressman Bishop’s Spokesperson Kelli Ford told WHMI "Congressman Bishop respects the right of all citizens to peacefully protest without the threat of violence."





A link to the video is provided. The man shows up in the video around the 5:29 mark, followed by the other woman around 6:45. (JM)