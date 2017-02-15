CASA Trainees Look To Better Understand Families & Children

A group of community volunteers training to be advocates for children in the court system are learning they must understand the dynamics of a family in order to help them to the best of their ability.



Week 2 of training is underway for the Howell LACASA Center’s CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate program. Those that complete the training sessions will represent the best interests of abused and neglected children whose cases make their way into the court system.



I have been training with the nine other volunteers and on Tuesday, we focused on how to understand the families we will be serving. Program Director Sara Applegate says CASAs must consider a family’s stressors, cultural background and strengths. She tells WHMI CASAs need to address each case with a lens of positivity. A CASA must believe the situation can improve, utilizing resources to help move the family forward and achieve permanency for the child. By focusing on a family’s strengths instead of deficits, CASAs leave the negative situation that brought them to the child behind, and look ahead to all the good yet to come.



Another aspect is the risk factors within each family that can contribute to abuse or neglect of a child. That could include a parent’s mental illness, substance abuse or domestic violence within the household.



LACASA’s Community Education Director and Volunteer Coordinator Nicole Matthews-Creech attended Tuesday’s training and says what matters is the impact these risk factors can have on the children. The impact can vary, depending on a child’s age, experience or coping mechanisms. Ultimately, Creech says a CASA must help a child understand that what is happening is not their fault. In taking all of this into consideration, CASAs can be an objective party in the case and aid in creating a brighter future for the child they will represent. (DK)