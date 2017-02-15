Handy Township Fixes One Treatment Plant Problem, Focuses On Another

Handy Township has solved one problem with their waste water treatment plant and is now looking towards fixing another.



The good news delivered from the Board of Trustees during their meeting Tuesday night was that the rotating biological contactor, or RBC, that was not working properly has been repaired. The bad news was that there is a sludge buildup in the tank under the RBCs that needs to be addressed in order to repair a valve that isn’t functioning as well as it could be.



Supervisor Ed Alverson told WHMI that this is merely an obstacle and doesn’t hurt the repair of the plant. He said they do want to clean it up 100%, however, and that it is going to take some special attention. The main hurdle for getting the cleanup done is the weather. Trustee Gordon Munsell confirmed that it needs to be warmer before they can get a crew in there to clean the sledge out. He said that odds are the tank hasn’t been cleaned since the township took over the plant and that there is no way to know what is in there. He and Alverson estimated there is 12,000 gallons of sludge that needs to come out in order to repair the valve, which will cost $800 to $1,100.



Alverson told WHMI that the sludge is not an environmental concern. He said it is monitored by the Department of Environmental Quality and that the companies in charge of hauling it know what it is in it and have agreements with the farmers to which it will be delivered. (MK)