Bishop Selected To Join House Ways & Means Committee

February 15, 2017

Congressman Mike Bishop has been selected to serve on a powerful congressional committee that on Tuesday found itself in the center of the debate over the President’s tax returns.



The Rochester Hills Republican was chosen by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve on the Ways and Means Committee, filling a seat left open by newly-confirmed Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Ways and Means is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives and has jurisdiction over issues including health care, trade, Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security and welfare. Bishop said he was “grateful for this opportunity to fight for Michigan,” noting that the state “is home to one of the most diverse economies in the nation” with a “pivotal role in international trade.” He said he was, “ready to get to work with…the Committee to simplify our tax code, create more jobs and replace Obamacare with a health care law that works for more hardworking Americans.” But during Tuesday’s organizational meeting of the committee, Democratic lawmakers attempted to use the committee’s power to probe the links between Russia and President Trump by forcing the release of the president’s tax returns. That measure failed on a party line vote. Democrats argued that reviewing Trump's tax returns is important for national security, in light of national security adviser Michael Flynn resigning following reports that he misled White House officials about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador. But committee chair Kevin Brady of Texas declined to do so, saying it would weaken taxpayers' privacy rights.

