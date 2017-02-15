BAS Music Open House Tonight At Maltby

February 15, 2017

The Brighton Area Schools is embarking on an orchestral program next fall, and with that in mind, is hosting a “Music Open House” tonight.



The event will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Maltby Intermediate School at Brighton and Bauer roads. Superintendent Greg Gray says that parents of students in the third through eighth grades are particularly invited to come, since the orchestra program will start in the lower grades. The instrumental program will be integrated into the school curriculum one grade at a time, starting with fifth grade. As a result, it will take several years to develop a full high school orchestra which can sustain itself from year-to-year, with new students coming in each year from the lower grades.



The open house is for string and band instruments, and will have what is referred to as an instrument “petting zoo”, meaning students who attend will be allowed to handle and even play the instruments, which are being provided by music stores from Ann Arbor and other area communities. The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra String Quartet will also be on hand to perform musical selections. Those with questions about the Brighton Area Schools’ Music Open House are asked to contact: leonm@brightonk12.com (TT)