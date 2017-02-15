Pinckney Woman Waives Exam To Embezzlement Charges

After being accused of stealing more than $1 million from a Bloomfield Township computer staffing firm, a Livingston County woman has been bound over for trial on multiple embezzlement counts.



53-year-old Debbie Broich of Pinckney worked as a bookkeeper at Blue Chip Talent and its related company, Computer Consultants of America. According to Bloomfield Township police, she embezzled the money over a period of six years “for personal living expenses,” including buying new vehicles and paying credit card bills. Broich, who is free after posting a $250,000 bond, waived her exam on Monday in 48th District Court.



Her case now heads to Oakland County Circuit Court, where she’ll be arraigned February 27th on five felony counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000. Police say the owner of the company became suspicious after reviewing the company’s checking account and finding multiple checks issued to Broich. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison. (JK)