Local GOP Activist Pushes Kid Rock Candidacy For U.S. Senate

February 15, 2017

A Livingston County Republican Party activist has floated the name of musician Kid Rock as the next GOP candidate for U.S. Senate.



Meeting this past weekend in Lansing for their annual convention, Michigan Republicans were looking back over a highly successful 2016 campaign and planning for the next election cycle in 2018. While the GOP racked up big wins last November, including delivering the state for a Republican presidential nominee for the first time since 1988, one office has eluded them for nearly 20 years; that of Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat.



One solution to that was suggested by Wes Nakagiri, a Livingston County Tea Party activist, who was elected to the GOP central committee. He said Kid Rock, whose legal name is Robert Ritchie, would be an “out of the box” candidate who could help the GOP get rid of its “stodgy” image. Ritchie has not commented on the suggestion, which garnered instant media attention, but was a supporter of Donald Trump last year and Mitt Romney in 2012. (JK)