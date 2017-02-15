Car Overturns On I-96 With Woman & 1-Year-Old Inside

February 15, 2017

A woman and child were hospitalized following a morning crash on I-96 in Howell Township.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 9:18am to eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road for a single vehicle traffic accident. A 23-year-old Oak Park woman and a 1-year-old female passenger in a 2014 Chevy Cruze were involved in the crash. Preliminary investigation shows the woman was traveling eastbound when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left, struck a guard rail and over turned. Both occupants were believed to be un-injured and but were transported to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor for evaluation.



The sheriff’s office says the driver was wearing her seat belt and the child was secured in a car seat. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors. Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Howell Area Fire Department as well as members of the Livingston County Ambulance service.



Meanwhile, a separate incident involving a rollover semi last night shut down M-59 in Hartland until early this morning. A semi rolled over at M-59 and US-23 around 11:30pm. Eastbound M-59 was shut down for roughly five hours, reopening around 4:30am. (JM)