Storm Troopers Are Stretching Their Influence To Brighton Library On Saturday

February 16, 2017

Rebels, the Resistance, and Imperial sympathizers alike are invited to a special Star Wars event in Brighton this weekend.



The Force will be strong for Star Wars Day at the Brighton District Library this Saturday afternoon from 1 to 2pm. Fans will have a chance to participate in intergalactic games, activities, and crafts, followed by a chance to meet and talk to character-dressed Star Wars 501st Legion Storm Troopers. The 501st Legion is an all-volunteer organization aimed at bringing together and uniting Star Wars costume enthusiasts with a real-world mission of doing good deeds through charity work.



Jedi, Padawans, and Younglings are invited to come in their own costumes, if they wish, to take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters and receive free books. The library is located at 100 Library Drive in Brighton. Photo- 501st.com (MK)