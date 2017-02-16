Highland Township Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure

February 16, 2017

A man who was naked from the waist down was arrested for indecent exposure on Wednesday morning in Hartland Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched shortly after 9am to the strip mall on north Old US-23 following reports of a male subject sitting in his truck with no pants on. A witness observed the suspect’s exposed genitalia. Upon arrival, the Deputies located a 43-year-old Highland Township man sitting in a 2004 Chevy truck, not wearing any pants.



The subject was subsequently arrested for indecent exposure and lodged at the Livingston County Jail pending formal charges being authorized by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office. (JM)