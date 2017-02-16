MC Sports In Brighton To Close After Company Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

February 16, 2017

A local sporting goods store will be shuttering its doors.



As part of an ongoing process to restructure the company, Grand Rapids-based MC Sports has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and begun the process of store liquidation. MC Sports operates 68 locations in seven states throughout the Midwest, including 22 in Michigan and employs 1,300 people. Among those is the Brighton store on Movie Drive in the Town Square Shopping Center. Others are nearby in Grand Blanc and Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor.



Like many retailers in the sporting goods industry, the company says it has faced increased competition, the blurring of distribution channels by key athletic and outdoor brands, increasing direct to consumer sales by key vendors, and the market disruption and growth of ecommerce. The company says it was unable to reach an agreement on a viable out of court proposal, thus it says the only alternative to address immediate liquidity issues is to commence liquidation sales at all stores.



The full press release is attached. Photo: MC Sports.(JM)