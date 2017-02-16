Livingston County Road Commission & M-DOT Enforcing Spring Weight Restrictions

The Livingston County Road Commission and the Michigan Department of Transportation are reminding motorists that seasonal weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced.



Seasonal Springtime Weight Restrictions went into effect at 6am Tuesday on county highways maintained by the Livingston County Road Commission. Officials say that means overweight permits or single move permits will not be issued for overweight loads. That includes the use of annual transportation permits for overweight loads during this time. The road commission says it will continue to monitor road conditions and inform the public of any changes.



Meanwhile, The Michigan Department of Transportation is enacting annual spring weight restrictions effective at noon on Friday. Weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state lines, north to and including the Mackinac Bridge. Weight restriction information and updates can be accessed on M-DOT’s website under "restrictions" at www.michigan.gov/truckers. A link is provided. Individuals can also call 800-787-8960.



The restrictions are put in place to reduce road damage done by heavy vehicles during winter and spring thawing periods. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect. (JM)