Project Opiate Forum Connects Community Through Stories And Hope

February 16, 2017

An informational forum in Brighton shared stories, resources and encouragement to address the growing problem of opiate addiction.



“A Parent’s Perspective Focusing on Collaboration and Hope” was presented by Project Opiate at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brighton. The session included personal stories about opiate addiction and its impact, as well as connections to area resources for help and treatment. Project Opiate spreads its message that prescription drug abuse and opiate addiction knows no boundaries, and education is paramount.



Jeannie Richards was one guest speaker. She is not only a parent of a child that struggled with addiction, but also the Founder and President of Bryan’s HOPE (Heroin Opiate Prevention & Education). Richards founded the non-profit organization in memory of her son who lost his battle to addiction five years ago. Richards says at first, she didn't know what to do when she found out her son was using heroin. She hopes to help and educate others who struggle with the same issue through her grassroots organization.



Mike Kehoe spoke at the event and shared his story as a parent whose child struggled with addiction for over 12 years. Kehoe is an attorney and believes much of the opiate problem stems from a dysfunctional system. Kehoe says it is imperative that addicts are not treated like criminals, but rather individuals struggling with a disease.



Several other parents, recovering addicts and those connected to treatment programs spoke at the event. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy shared his thoughts from a law enforcement perspective. Murphy believes law enforcement is the “smallest piece of the puzzle” because they are limited in how they can react to drug abuse. Murphy says an issue the county and local police departments have struggled with is the “Then what?” Most agencies use Narcan to save a person who has overdosed. However after the Narcan is administered, the question becomes then what? That person doesn’t go to jail, and they can’t be forced into treatment, so Murphy says the focus becomes where they go for services.



The event was frank and honest, opening up the floor for dialog and questions. Other speakers included recovering addicts, local law enforcement and members of the area’s judicial system. 53rd District Court Administrator Francine Zysk co-founded Project Opiate. She tells WHMI when it comes to the drug abuse and opiate epidemic, “Silence is Acceptance”. Zysk says in order to help someone, you must hold them accountable.



Local statistics show that overdoses have quadrupled over the last two decades, and involve more heroin. Project Opiate hopes to reduce, and hopefully someday eliminate those numbers by speaking up and speaking out. Though many of the stories and statistics shared included disheartening details, all seemed to agree on one thing- there is hope for addicts and their loved ones. (DK)