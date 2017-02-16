Drunk Man Wearing Body Armor Arrested In School Parking Lot

February 16, 2017

A Whitmore Lake man has been charged after being arrested Wednesday in the parking lot of a local school.



Livingston County Undersheriff Jeff Warder says deputies were called out to the Charyl Stockwell Academy on M-59 in Hartland Township at about 1:15 yesterday afternoon after school officials called to report a person acting suspiciously. The 23-year-old man had come to the school to see a 7-year-old female student. Warder says the girl's mother had called the school to say it was okay if he saw her, but when he entered the school, staff members noticed he was wearing a bulletproof vest and that he was behaving in a manner that made them think he was intoxicated. They then asked him to leave the building.



Warder says the man, identified as George Brenizer, had been told to leave the school because of his behavior and was located by deputies in his pickup truck in the parking lot. After determining he was intoxicated, Warder says Brenizer was taken into custody for driving under the influence and lodged in the Livingston County Jail. He has since been arraigned on charges of trespassing and operating a motor vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content of .17 or higher. Warder says while Brenizer did not have any weapons on him or in his vehicle, he also would not tell authorities why he was wearing the body armor. An investigation into the incident is continuing.



School officials later sent out a communication to parents saying only that police had been called because of “an incident with a student’s family member” and that while police were in the parking lot, they followed their procedures and were in secure mode for approximately 15 minutes until law enforcement officials notified them the situation had been resolved. They added that at no time were threats made against the school or students. (JK)