Lane Closures Saturday On Northbound & Southbound US-23

February 17, 2017

More weekend lane closures are planned on US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw counties.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that on Saturday, there will be a single-lane closure in each direction on US-23 for concrete patch work. Lane closures will take place between 8am and 5pm on northbound US-23 between Barker Road and 8 Mile Road, as well as on southbound US-23 between North Territorial Road and M-14.



M-DOT says motorists should expect back-ups and plan extra time when traveling through the corridor during those times. (JM)