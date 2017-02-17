Howell Second Graders Work Displayed At Sea Life Michigan Aquarium

February 17, 2017

A nearby public aquarium recently recognized the work of a group of second graders from Howell’s Northwest Elementary.



Students in Sarah Needham’s second-grade class produced informational flyers for the Sea Life Michigan Aquarium in Auburn Hills as part of a unit on research. To create the flyers, each student chose a marine animal to research. They also wrote and illustrated informational books based on that animal. Needham says the project showed students how subjects like science, technology and art are used in real-world situations. She says the students were also able to take a field trip to see their flyers on display, adding they were “ecstatic to see their flyers showcased.”



Students are also planning a program at school where they will read their books to family and friends. Later the stories will be added to the school’s library. (DS)