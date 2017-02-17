Local Montessori Recognized For Family Friendliness

February 17, 2017

Garden Gate Montessori School in Hartland was recently recognized for its commitment to family.



LACASA Center’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council ant the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the school for its efforts to support employees and their families. The annual Family Friendly Award was presented on February 9th at the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. CAP Council Coordinator Holly Naylor says they wanted to recognize Garden Gate Montessori because of its commitment to its employees and their families.



Nomination letters were accepted to the award, which recognizes local businesses. Naylor says in one of the nomination letters, Garden Gate employee Gayle Bachmann wrote that the staff at the school not only help each other in bad times, but “we embrace each other during the good times.” Naylor says that is the essence of a family friendly business. For more information on the Family Friendly Award or CAP Council programs and services, contact LACASA at (517) 548-1350.



Photo from left: Tari Patterson, Janice Tyson, Program Director Holly Simmerson, Gayle Bachmann, and Jackie Peters. (DS)