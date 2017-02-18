Howell Students to Sing With Flint Acadamy Students in Joint Concert

The director of a local middle school is looking for donations to take to a joint choir concert with a Flint academy.



The Parker Middle School 7th grade choir recently took part in a program through Chorus America, which will give the choir the opportunity to sing with the Flint Southwestern Academy High School choir in a joint concert. The concert is set for Riverside Tabernacle Church on February 27th at 5:30 pm. Parker Middle School Choir Director Kelli Falls says the concert is part of the district’s service to help each other both in life and on their musical journey. She says before the concert students will have the chance to get to know each other and learn more about each other as part of the gathering. Falls says the middle school will be collecting hand sanitizer and hand sanitizer wipes to donate to the Flint school prior to the concert.



Donations can be sent to Parker Middle School no later than Friday, February 24th. The concert is free and open to the public. For directions to the church, visit the link below. (DS)