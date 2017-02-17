Court Advocate Trainees Learn About Factors In Child Abuse/Neglect

February 17, 2017

There are layers of factors that contribute to the abuse and neglect of a child, as a group of community volunteers hoping to advocate for children are discovering.



I have been attending training sessions with nine other individuals as we work towards the common goal of becoming Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs. CASA is a program that branches from the Howell LACASA Center. CASAs are assigned to a child in the court system whose case involves abuse or neglect. Training includes a lot of information and hands-on activities as we navigate through the program that teaches us to represent the best interests of the child.



Thursday concluded the second week of training, which focused on understanding families, the children involved and if their needs are being met. Alice Cakebread is a psychology major and she tells WHMI her future profession plays a huge role in the work of a CASA. Cakebread says based on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, if a child isn’t properly sheltered or fed they won’t be able to even focus on homework or school. She also feels the child developmental stages are helpful to know in order to determine what behaviors are age-appropriate. Additionally she notes that psychology plays into the social aspects, as her education has opened her eyes to the social part of being a CASA.



Trainee Gary Pheley says there are many interacting factors incorporated into determining if a child is being abused or neglected and if parental rights should be terminated. The group learned about their role in making sure their CASA child’s needs are being met, which includes promoting their education. Pheley tells WHMI the most recent session taught him it is necessary to understand and meet a child’s needs in order for them to achieve success. Pheley says the child’s education is critical as it is often the way out for a lot of kids and a way to break the cycle. We have learned that encouraging the kids just to finish school is paramount.



According to statistics, Livingston County recently ranked number one in the state for a child’s overall well-being. However that doesn’t mean the area is exempt from child abuse and neglect. The number of reported incidents has risen significantly, which brings the conversation back to why a CASA’s role is so important. It is our job to find a permanent and happy situation for the child we represent, hoping to provide some normalcy in a life that has often included upheaval, distress and turmoil.



Next week will finish off our training and in March, we can choose to be sworn in as officers of the court. The magnitude of the impact a CASA can have is overwhelming, but the success stories that have been shared make this intricate journey worth it. (DK)