Detroit Bust Turns Up Fentanyl Headed For Livingston & Washtenaw

February 17, 2017

A recent bust in Detroit is bringing further attention to a growing drug epidemic locally.



On Wednesday, Michigan State Police and members of the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team raided a home in the 8400 block of Beaverland Street in Detroit. MSP Detective First Lieutenant and LAWNET Commander Dale Smith says the drug was not being made at the home but rather cut and packaged for distribution to Washtenaw and Livingston Counties.



Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and results in frequent overdoses that can lead to respiratory depression and death. The prescription drug is typically used to treat patients with severe pain or to manage pain after surgery.



Smith tells WHMI the powerful drug could have been going anywhere in Southeastern Michigan but their investigation led them to this processing center. He says fentanyl is extremely dangerous and very prevalent, becoming as common as heroin. Smith commented they are starting to see fentanyl just as much as heroin and it’s fairly easy to get. He says it could be mixed with heroin but what they seized Wednesday and what the crime lab is seeing is that it’s just fentanyl mixed with a cutting agent. Smith says the cutting agent could be various things, but this was just pure fentanyl being mixed and packaged at the location for distribution to Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.



Depending on purity, Smith says any amount could be fatal which is why teams had to wear special suits that are fully encapsulated during Wednesday’s raid. He says they must use extreme caution and called Fentanyl a “game changer” as far as a drug goes, which is also why more police officers are carrying Narcan, which counteracts opioid overdoes. Smith noted Narcan does work with Fentanyl related overdoes but it’s his understanding that due to the potency it takes multiple shots, three to four, being administered to save a life.



Smith says anyone can offer tips anonymously to LAWNET, whether it be illegal drug related issues, sales or transactions. The number is 734-994-8881. (JM)