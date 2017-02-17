OLHSA's Walk For Warmth This Saturday

February 17, 2017

OLHSA’s 27th annual Walk for Warmth event will benefit local families and individuals while offering opportunities for fun and exercise.



The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s Walk for Warmth event is this Saturday morning. OLHSA’s Assistant Director for Communications Ashley Yocum tells WHMI that everything raised in Livingston County at Walk for Warmth goes back into the county to assist residents who need help paying their utility bills, adding there is still a big need locally. She says the morning walk-a-thon event brings the community together to help neighbors and friends while combining family fun with fitness and other perks for participants.



The Livingston County Walk for Warmth will feature more than 300 participants walking the course, catching a free Jazzercise or karate class, dancing to the tunes of DJ Kurt Lewis, interacting with local businesses and nonprofits and enjoying children’s activities including face painting and balloon sculpting. As there is always a big push of people registering the day of the indoor walk-a-thon, Yocum advises arriving early. The Walk for Warmth goal is $90,000 in Livingston County and $90,000 in Oakland County, for an overall combined goal of $180,000. In 2016, the funds Walk for Warmth supporters raised helped 458 individuals.



Registration and donation information is available through the provided link. (JM)