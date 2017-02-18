Green Oak Postpones Decision On Housing Project At 9 Mile & Rushton

February 18, 2017

Developers hoping to build on a parcel in Green Oak have more work to do before they get preliminary site plan approval.



Bill Anderson of Atwell Consulting and Engineering was hoping to receive preliminary approval to move forward with a project that will see construction of 257 homes at the corner of 9 Mile and Rushton Roads, but was postponed to make more changes. Thursday’s meeting was the third time Anderson brought plans to the township. The Planning Commission told Anderson site plan approval was not on the agenda, only a public hearing on the issue. After lengthy discussion and a handful of comments from neighboring property owners, the Planning Commission opted to postpone a decision until its next meeting. Lamberto Smigliani says there are a number of considerations to be made yet.



Smigliani says the developers will have to come back to the Planning Commission for a final review of the preliminary site plan of the PUD to make sure it is something they think is right for the township. He says the township feels very strongly about things like driveway setbacks, front yard setbacks, streets, making sure there is enough parking for community functions at a planned community center, making sure the paths are accessible to different areas of the community, and they felt strongly that those are things that will be a community benefit.



Residents who spoke up were concerned that the planned unit development doesn’t meet the township’s master plan. They were concerned about the number of homes to be put into the parcel as well as wetlands and the impact on water wells. The Planning Commission questioned adding an access road to Rushton Road as the site plans called for two entrances from 9 Mile, which would create problems during morning and evening commutes. Smigliani says the Township Board of Trustees will make the ultimate decision as to whether the development is approved. He says they will decide whether the development will benefit the township overall and fit into its master plan. (DS)