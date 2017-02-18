Public Hearing Thursday On Proposed Sewer Rate Increase In Brighton Twp.

Brighton Township residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed sanitary sewer rate increase next week.



Township Manager Brian Vick provided an update during the last board meeting, in anticipation of the February 23rd public hearing date. He stated an updated scenario was provided by the township consultant. A recalculation of the sewer rate study was performed, which took into consideration township board direction. It reflects an updated user charge figure of $106 per quarter. The combined user charge and debt service charge would total $186.50 per quarter, or a 6% increase in the total quarterly bill. The lower numbers are due to a reduction in legal expenses. Vick said the 20% previously discussed was a reflection of just increasing the operations and maintenance portion. Once the attorney fees were reduced, the number came down.



It was noted during the meeting that written comments could be submitted prior to the public hearing. The hearing is scheduled in the board room of the Brighton Township Hall at 7pm on Thursday, February 23rd, in conjunction with a regular board budget work session. There is the potential for board action. (JM)