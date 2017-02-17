LACASA Celebrates Gifts From The Heart

February 17, 2017

An open house celebrated support for LACASA’s community programs and services.



LACASA hosted a Gifts from the Heart open house today (Friday) to celebrate its 12-year relationship with the Kellogg Family Foundation. LACASA provides critical service and resources for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. The nonprofit agency also conducts education and awareness programs that help prevent abuse and make the community safer. The foundation has partnered with LACASA over the years to provide parent education classes and home visiting programs for at-risk families but has now expanded its support to other programs and services offered by the agency.



Since 2004, Kellogg Family Foundation has contributed more than $300,000 to LACASA’s parent education and home visiting programs and officials say is now helping fund other critical programs.



The complete press release is attached. Pictured from left to right: Howell Mayor Nick Proctor; State Rep. Hank Vaupel; LACASA parent educator Jan Lobur; LACASA board of directors vice chair Pat Claffey; LACASA president and CEO Bobette Schrandt; Sarah Tottingham; Ryan Kellogg; Judge Carol Sue Reader; Dr. Thomas Kellogg. (JM)