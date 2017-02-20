2017 Champion For Children Nominations Sought

Nominations are being sought of individuals who go above and beyond to positively impact children’s lives in Livingston County.



The Great Start Collaborative and LACASA Center’s Child Abuse Prevention Council are seeking nominations for the 2017 Champion for Children. Nominees are described as dedicated individuals who make a tremendous impact toward ensuring Livingston County children grow up safe and healthy. Past recipients have included educators, coaches, public employees, foster parents, child care providers and community volunteers.



CAP Council Coordinator Holly Naylor says these are individuals in the community who are doing great, kind, loving things and unsung work – which is why they’re doing their best to turn the spotlight on them for once to say thank you. Naylor says none of the nominees expect the recognition but they feel it’s important they get it. She tells WHMI a nominee might be a person whose love of children is evident in the work they do or the way they spend their extra time.



The nomination process is simple and individuals should submit a letter to Naylor by email at hnaylor@lacasacenter.org or at the LACASA office explaining the reason for their nomination, what the person has demonstrated in their life, their activities and how they have positively impacted children in Livingston County. Naylor says usually an individual is chosen but there have been multiple honorees in the past. The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 17th. Representatives from CAP and Great Start will then meet to discuss the nominees and determine a winner. The person or persons chosen as the 2017 Champion for Children will be recognized in April at a luncheon following the CAP Council’s annual Plant a Pinwheel Day. (JM)