Local Recreation Authority To Once Again Man Howell City Park And Boat Launch

February 18, 2017

The Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority is again partnering with the city to operate the Thompson Lake beach and boat launch this summer.



On Monday, Howell City Council approved the 2017 letter of understanding with the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority, or HAPRA. The agreement facilitates the operation of the Howell City Park guard booth, beach front and boat launch at Thompson Lake. Manager Shea Charles says the city contracts with HAPRA to staff the boat launch and entrance to the park, along with the maintenance crew and beach concession stand. Charles says the partnership has worked very well for the last several years because it allows HAPRA to coordinate schedules for their programming.



The City of Howell, as well as Oceola, Marion and Genoa Townships make up the authority, which offers two free annual passes to each resident of these municipalities. Howell Township residents receive one free pass. The letter of understanding will be effective this season starting in May and lasting through the fall. (DK)