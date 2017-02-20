Pinckney Group Fighting ET Rover Pipeline Meets Tuesday Night

A meeting is planned Tuesday night for local citizens concerned about the ET Rover Interstate Pipeline Project running through Livingston County and the Huron River Watershed.



The “ET Rover Go Home” group has organized and will be discussing the pipeline project and the impact to the communities surrounding Pinckney. The ET Rover Company will be installing a 42" high pressure underground natural gas pipeline through portions of Putnam Township. Sections of the pipeline will be routed under the Portage Creek, various watersheds and private properties surrounding the Portage/Huron Watershed. Group organizers say citizens have not been made aware of what they say is a potentially hazardous pipeline and the dangers it could cause.



Most recently, it was noted that Putnam Township would allow the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to act on their behalf when it comes to allowing construction of the pipeline that would pass through a portion of wetlands. The township has a wetlands ordinance which allows them to waive their responsibility if they feel another organization is going to protect their wetlands. The township is allowing the MDEQ to act as zone enforcement, regarding an application made to construct part of the pipeline underneath some of the municipality’s wetlands. Rover filed the exact same application with MDEQ as did the township, acknowledging construction will disturb the wetlands.



The ET Go Home group has divided work into various teams centered on collecting questions and finding answers, rapid response to document complaints and violations, lobbying elected officials, building membership and fundraising. They will meet tomorrow night in Room A at the Hamburg Township Library off Merrill Road tomorrow from 6:30 to 8pm. The group’s Facebook page has also been updated, which serves as an information exchange between residents and concerned citizens. A link is posted. Facebook photo. (JM)