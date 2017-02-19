"Jaws" Next Featured Livingston Reads Selection

February 19, 2017

A thrilling, modern classic selection is the next book featured as part of a community wide reading event.



The Livingston Reads: One Book, One Community returns in March and April with Peter Benchley’s Jaws. All six public libraries in Brighton, Hartland, Fowlerville, Hamburg, Howell and Pinckney are participating and have various events and activities planned around the book and theme. The Livingston Reads program runs March 1st thru April 30th. Related programming can be found on individual Livingston County libraries' websites.



More information is available in the link. (JM)