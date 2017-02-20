Tickets On Sale For Yearly "Salute To The Stars" Celebrity Dance Competition

February 20, 2017

Tickets are now on sale for an annual dance competition that raises funds for local senior citizens in need.



The Salute to the Stars and Celebrity Dance Competition will be held March 18th at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. The event, put on each year by Livingston County Catholic Charities (LCCC), funds outreach services provided to community low income and homebound seniors.



Marketing Director Julie Amman says even though Livingston County appears to be a very affluent community, poverty is still present. According to LCCC’s senior program statistics from the last fiscal year, over 83% of the seniors they served live at or below 150% of the national poverty level.



The evening will feature four dance teams comprised of local celebrity pairs. Leading up to the event, guests can vote for their favorite team online. Each vote costs $5 and every dollar is given to LCCC’s senior program. Then on the night of Salute to the Stars, the teams will face off in a dance competition. The winning team will be determined by a combination of online and in-house voting, and a panel of judges.



The event also includes strolling dinner stations, a mini auction and a cash bar. Tickets are $60 individually, $440 for a table of 8 and $550 for a table of 10. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 10th and can be done so through LCCC’s offices or online at the link below. (DK)

