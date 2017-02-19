Walk For Warmth Hopes to Surpass Last Year's Totals to Help Families in Need

February 19, 2017

The Oakland Livingston Human Services Agency (OLHSA) held its 27th annual Walk For Warmth at the old Hartland High School Saturday morning.



For the first time in the history of the event, the Hartland Farms Elementary Choir helped kick off the event singing the Star Spangled Banner. Nearly 320 people walked the halls of the building to raise funds to offset the cost of heating for those in need in Livingston County. A few years ago Dale Fracassi fell on hard times and had to ask for help. He and his 5-year old daughter Lilly McDaniels walked as a way to say thanks. He says he was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer and although he tried he couldn't work while he was being treated. As a single dad, he says it was overwhelming, and he didn't have anywhere else to go. He says he went to talk to OLHSA and they helped him out greatly. He says if it hadn't been for OLHSA he and his daughter would have been homeless.



Fracassi says as a single dad when cancer struck, he didn’t know where to turn. He says he had been turned down for Social Security and other assistance when his brother suggested he go to OLHSA. OLHSA CEO Susan Harding says the money raised in Livingston County stays in here to help people who need assistance with winter heating bills. Like Fracassi, Harding says oftentimes people don’t know OLHSA helps not only for heating assistance, but other things as well. She tells WHMI the organization can help anyone who needs it. She says Walk for Warmth raises funds specifically for heating assistance, whether it is for propane, natural gas or electric and anything related to heat. It's one of the only non-discretionary funds, so they can help anyone with it. She says there is never enough, though, so they do get state and federal money to add to it, but it always runs out.



Harding says the agency relies on the community and local business support to help those in need. She estimates they help an average of 400 individuals and families each year, and they usually run out of funds before the winter is over. This year organizers hope to raise $185,000 between the event in Hartland and one held earlier in Oakland County. Last year Livingston County raised nearly $95,000, and organizers are hoping to surpass that. Donations continue for the next several weeks. To help click the link below.

