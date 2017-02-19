About 300,000 Gallons Spilled in Brighton Water Main Break

Brighton city officials were told at Thursday night’s council meeting that about 300,000 gallons of water were spilled due to a water main break last week. The break occurred Monday afternoon on Washington St., between 2nd and 3rd streets on the city’s west side. Washington and Franklin streets in that area were closed while repairs were made. City Utilities Director Tim Krugh told council that the huge volume of water spilled out of the ruptured main and onto the street in just 10 minutes. However, he said that quick work by city crews got the ruptured line repaired just 20 minutes after they were called to the scene. Brighton city residents were asked to run their tap water a while if they observed a cloudy color, but Krugh says there was never a health risk, and a water emergency did not have to be declared. (TT)

