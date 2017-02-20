Pharmacy Closes At VG's In Brighton Ahead Of Sale

February 20, 2017

Customers who have their prescriptions filled through VG's Pharmacy at the VG's food center on Grand River in Brighton are being told to have their prescriptions filed at a local drug store.



WHMI reported last week that the Brighton VG's store had been sold to Busch’s, a small supermarket chain based in Ann Arbor. Although VG's stores have a separate pharmacy dept., Busch’s stores do not. People coming into the Brighton VG's have noticed the pharmacy locked up, with a notice posted on the window telling customers to get their prescriptions filled at CVS. One customer told WHMI she received a phone call from the CVS main office saying her prescription files had been transferred to CVS and she should go to the store on Whitmore Lake Road at East Grand River to have them filled.



Busch’s has said that Brighton VG's personnel affected by the sale will be given the opportunity for employment at one of Busch’s locations in Southeast Michigan. However, there is no word on the fate of the registered pharmacists who were employed at the Brighton store.



Busch’s has 16 stores in Southeastern Michigan, including in Pinckney and South Lyon. Busch’s officials say they will extensively remodel the Brighton store, and that it will remain open while the remodeling takes place, reportedly beginning in April.