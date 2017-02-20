Brighton Officer Returns To Duty After Battling Cancer

February 20, 2017

A Brighton Police officer who was on medical leave for a full year is back on the job, effective today.



Acting Police Chief Rob Bradford tells WHMI that officer Wes Gibbard had been diagnosed with cancer. However, after one year of chemotherapy and other forms of treatment, the 35-year-old officer is now cancer-free.



Officer Gibbard, who is a patrol officer, is married. He has been with the Brighton Police Dept. for 10 years.

