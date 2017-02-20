Three Area Residents Killed In Eaton County Rollover Crash

February 20, 2017

Two Livingston County residents were among three people killed over the weekend in a mid-Michigan rollover crash.



The Eaton County Sheriff's Office says that family members 63-year-old Kevin Haas of Linden, 66-year-old Kimberly Trasciatti of Howell and 88-year-old Lorraine Haas of Hartland were all killed in the single-vehicle crash Saturday morning at I-69 and Ainger Road.



An investigation determined that the Ford pickup truck they were in went off the roadway just before 7:30am as they exited southbound I-69 onto Ainger Road. It crashed in a wooded area, ejecting two of the occupants, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim died later at a nearby hospital. A cause for the crash remains under investigation. (JK)



Picture courtesy of WLNS